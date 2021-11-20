RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNR. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.38.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $163.66 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $177.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 0.53.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.64) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ian D. Branagan purchased 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $495,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 241.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,848 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $91,348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 291.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 563,488 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,440,000 after purchasing an additional 330,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8,987.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,999,000 after purchasing an additional 319,250 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

