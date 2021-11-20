renDOGE Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. renDOGE has a total market cap of $700,127.07 and approximately $12,312.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00071066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00074482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00092692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.86 or 0.07329695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,664.87 or 0.99978952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

