Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 28.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 39.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,682,000 after acquiring an additional 332,452 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 25.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $611,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCII. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $45.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

