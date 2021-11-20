Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS: FRHLF):

11/19/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRHLF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.15. 58,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,375. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

