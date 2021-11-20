Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS: FRHLF):
- 11/19/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of FRHLF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.15. 58,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,375. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%.
