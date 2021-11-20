Research Analysts Set Expectations for Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $12.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.63. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

NYSE:ESS opened at $347.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $333.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $226.79 and a 12 month high of $353.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.51%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

