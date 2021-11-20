REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in REV Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,256,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,638,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in REV Group by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of REV Group by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REVG stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. REV Group has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

