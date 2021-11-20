Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Short Interest Up 76.9% in October

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the October 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of REVXF stock remained flat at $$75.50 on Friday. Revenio Group Oyj has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09.

Revenio Group Oyj Company Profile

Revenio Group Oyj is a globally operating health technology, which engages in the detection of glaucoma, osteoporosis, skin cancer, and asthma. It operates through the Revenio Health Tech segment, which designs, manufactures, and sales tonometers and bone density measurement devices. The company is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

