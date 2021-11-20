Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Short Interest Up 76.9% in October

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the October 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of REVXF stock remained flat at $$75.50 on Friday. Revenio Group Oyj has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09.
Revenio Group Oyj Company Profile
