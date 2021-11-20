Reviewing Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Alexander’s pays out 125.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT pays out 546.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Alexander’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

34.2% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alexander’s and Global Medical REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $199.14 million 6.88 $41.94 million $14.36 18.66 Global Medical REIT $93.73 million 11.28 -$1.92 million $0.15 109.81

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Alexander’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alexander’s and Global Medical REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00 Global Medical REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alexander’s currently has a consensus target price of $270.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.75%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.74%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Risk and Volatility

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 34.63% 36.51% 5.20% Global Medical REIT 13.46% 2.94% 1.27%

Summary

Alexander’s beats Global Medical REIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

