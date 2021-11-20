Reviewing Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Sequans Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 2,401.40 $1.62 million N/A N/A Sequans Communications $50.92 million 4.13 -$54.48 million ($0.72) -7.79

Ascent Solar Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sequans Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and Sequans Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sequans Communications 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sequans Communications has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.08%. Given Sequans Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,492.22% N/A -87.01% Sequans Communications -45.04% N/A -31.77%

Summary

Sequans Communications beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company was founded by Georges Karam and Bertrand Debray in September 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

