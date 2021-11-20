Reviewing Cumulus Media (CMLS) and Its Competitors

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cumulus Media to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

This table compares Cumulus Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumulus Media -0.07% -2.82% -0.61% Cumulus Media Competitors 4.72% -17.37% 0.59%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cumulus Media and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumulus Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cumulus Media Competitors 165 629 962 30 2.48

Cumulus Media currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 116.88%. As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 23.32%. Given Cumulus Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cumulus Media is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Cumulus Media has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cumulus Media’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of Cumulus Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Cumulus Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cumulus Media and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cumulus Media $816.22 million -$59.72 million -253.60 Cumulus Media Competitors $2.11 billion -$81.47 million -22.89

Cumulus Media’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cumulus Media. Cumulus Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cumulus Media beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc. engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising. The Corporate and Other segment consists of the overall executive, administrative and support functions for each of the company’s reportable segments, including finance and administration, legal, human resources and information technology functions. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.