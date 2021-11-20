Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.530-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.440-$0.510 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REYN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

