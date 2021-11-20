RFG Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 0.1% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 20,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,066,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.56. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

