RFG Holdings Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 3.5% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RFG Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,620,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 788.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter.

VDE stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $84.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $73.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

