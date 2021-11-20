Richard V. Mcphail Sells 14,544 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HD traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $408.69. 3,525,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,618. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $410.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

