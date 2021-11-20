Robert Pease Sells 12,200 Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Director Robert Pease sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total value of C$15,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 891,383 shares in the company, valued at C$1,096,401.09.

Robert Pease also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Robert Pease sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$25,800.00.

LGD stock opened at C$1.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$345.68 million and a PE ratio of -11.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$1.90.

LGD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Liberty Gold to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Liberty Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.33.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

