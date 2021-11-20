Robert W. Baird Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $425.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $425.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $406.17.

HD opened at $408.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $431.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $410.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,422 shares of company stock worth $14,816,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

