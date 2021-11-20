Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.33 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000. Verizon Communications comprises 1.3% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $50.86. 21,072,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,669,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

