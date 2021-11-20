Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 51,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after purchasing an additional 87,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 210,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.59. 4,354,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,219. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

