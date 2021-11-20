Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $720,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 61,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.65. 1,595,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,063. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $120.57 and a 52-week high of $162.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.39.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

