Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,522 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,522 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000. Illumina comprises about 1.7% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.9% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,942,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $379.34. 1,051,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.21 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $410.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.65.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,036,169 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

