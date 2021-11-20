Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,357 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,357 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Shares of AZPN traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,247. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.47.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.