Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 42,212 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,279 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,534 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,342,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 185,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,078. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.61. 1,430,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,252. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

