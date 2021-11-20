Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $9.38 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.7% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,043 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,039,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.63. 3,591,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,647. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

