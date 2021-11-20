Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist cut their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $134.72 on Wednesday. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $138.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.96.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $112,619.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 908,543 shares of company stock valued at $79,330,573.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $2,969,168,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after acquiring an additional 270,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 29.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund grew its position in shares of Roblox by 397.0% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.