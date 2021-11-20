Robust Token Trading Down 34.6% Over Last 7 Days (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. Robust Token has a market cap of $1.53 million and $49,469.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Robust Token has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43.82 or 0.00075669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00069737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00072169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00091423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,212.10 or 0.07272816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,791.05 or 0.99784730 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,833 coins and its circulating supply is 34,883 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

