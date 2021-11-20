RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up to $16.28

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 16.28, but opened at 16.93. RocketLab shares last traded at 15.13, with a volume of 50,046 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of 14.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth approximately $1,855,027,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth approximately $281,251,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth approximately $208,373,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth approximately $87,828,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

RocketLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

