Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $360.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Securities from $390.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a sell rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $408.14.

Shares of ROKU opened at $234.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 115.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Roku has a 1-year low of $233.86 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.91.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,918,271.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total transaction of $31,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,992 shares of company stock valued at $165,191,940 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

