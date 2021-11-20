Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROOT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Root from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.12.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. Root has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $25.63.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Root will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Root by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Root by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Root by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Root in the first quarter valued at about $761,000. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

