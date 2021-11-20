Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.15.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores stock traded down $6.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,665,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $104.92 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.