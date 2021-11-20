Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $146.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.15.

Shares of ROST opened at $112.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $104.92 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

