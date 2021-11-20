Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 11,356 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $503,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $3,749,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 17.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,231,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,273,000 after acquiring an additional 790,364 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

