Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after buying an additional 765,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

