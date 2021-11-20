Rotork (LON:ROR) PT Lowered to GBX 335

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ROR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 398.30 ($5.20).

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 31.82. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 288.20 ($3.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 353.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 347.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other Rotork news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen bought 2,000 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.