Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 398.30 ($5.20).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Rotork from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rotork from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen acquired 2,000 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

Shares of ROR stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Monday, hitting GBX 350 ($4.57). 2,012,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,085. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 31.82. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 288.20 ($3.77) and a one year high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 353.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 347.39.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

