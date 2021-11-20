Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 12,087 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 24.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 234.5% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,535,000 after buying an additional 210,444 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EDIT opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company’s revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

