Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target to $50.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Shares of PKI opened at $188.82 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.17 and its 200-day moving average is $166.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $78,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $73,691,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after buying an additional 390,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,699,000 after buying an additional 281,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

