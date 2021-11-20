Royal Bank of Canada Boosts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$34.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SRU.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.88.

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$31.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.12. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$22.76 and a 1 year high of C$32.50.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

