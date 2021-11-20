Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,621 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $61,847,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 447.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 968,644 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,236,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,780,000 after purchasing an additional 449,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $14,476,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIX opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14 and a beta of 2.38. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

