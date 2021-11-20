Royal Bank of Canada Increases Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target to $16.00

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 60.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLF. Citigroup decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.00. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

