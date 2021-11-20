Royal Bank of Canada Increases Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target to $16.00

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 60.44% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLF. Citigroup decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.
Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.00. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $59.00.
In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
