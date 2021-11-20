Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 1,219 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Adient were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Adient by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adient by 334.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Adient from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

