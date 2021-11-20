Royal Bank of Canada Sells 11,869 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ENI were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in ENI by 35.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ENI by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of ENI by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,862 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $29.76.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.724 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is 139.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

