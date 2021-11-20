Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 804 ($10.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 659.45 ($8.62).

LON RMG opened at GBX 498.50 ($6.51) on Thursday. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 283.40 ($3.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The stock has a market cap of £4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 453.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 924.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

