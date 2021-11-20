Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 693,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $28,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,050.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $527,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 218,417 shares of company stock valued at $9,028,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 9.53.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

