RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

RPM International stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.64. 446,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,142. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.46. RPM International has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in RPM International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

