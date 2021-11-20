RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.71.

Shares of RPT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. 350,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,189. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 96.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 18.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

