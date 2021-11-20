Ruby R. Chandy Sells 1,802 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $255,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AME opened at $142.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.12. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $143.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.32.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.43.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,163,000 after acquiring an additional 168,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,347,000 after acquiring an additional 107,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
AMETEK Company Profile
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
