S.A. Mason LLC Makes New Investment in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000.

Shares of PFIX stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.28. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $51.25.

