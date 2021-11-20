S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.15 and a 200-day moving average of $111.67. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.