S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

