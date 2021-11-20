Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the October 14th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.4 days.
Shares of SAFRF traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.60. 4,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601. Safran has a 52 week low of $118.75 and a 52 week high of $158.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.54.
Safran Company Profile
